Former Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
“Roach abused his position as a Corrections Officer to deal meth inside the jail,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Instead of upholding the law, he broke the law. We are holding him accountable for this total breach of public trust.”
According to public court filings and other documents, an inmate at the South Central Regional Jail paid Roach $2,000 to smuggle contraband into the jail in early April 2019. Police investigators then arranged a sting operation, where undercover agents posed as a drug traffickers attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail. On April 11, 2019, Roach met with an undercover agent and received $2,000 payment and four ounces of methamphetamine. Investigators arrested Roach before he could transport the methamphetamine to the jail.
Roach faces up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 6, 2019. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman is handling the prosecution.