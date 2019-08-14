Most read
- DOE opens investigation of Piketon Nuke Plant
- Tina Brooks Resigns from Huntington City Council
- Second Former Huntington Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Federal Marijuana Charge
- Class of 2019 Chosen by WV Executive, WVU Law
- Huntington Council Votes on Bridge
- OPINION... CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL REALISM: The Hunt Must Be Shown, but Not in the Current Political Uproar
- HMDA Sells Flint Property to Marshall for Stadium
- Cabell County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Oxycodone
Pilot Club Antique Show at BSSA this Weekend
The schedule is as followed—
Friday, Aug. 16 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $6 at the door and are good for all three days. For more information or advance tickets for $5, call 304-674-3655.