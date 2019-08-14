Pilot Club Antique Show at BSSA this Weekend

The Pilot Club of Huntington 's 67th Annual Antiques Show and Sale is this weekend at the newly-renovated Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center! All proceeds from the event are returned to the community through local non-profits and various projects.

The schedule is as followed—

Friday, Aug. 16 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $6 at the door and are good for all three days. For more information or advance tickets for $5, call 304-674-3655.