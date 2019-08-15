HTS releases deadlines for 5K on the Runway

Huntington, W.Va., <August 14, 2019>: After the last plane takes off, runners will have the opportunity to run/walk the inaugural Honor Flight Huntington 5k On The Runway. Hosted by the Huntington Tri-State Airport on Saturday, August 17th at 9:00 p.m. All proceeds go to Honor Flight Huntington to help send more veterans to Washington, DC.

Registration deadline is this Friday, August 16th, at noon on www.tristateracer.com. After that, race-day registration will take place at the airport from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. For those that have already registered, early packet pick-up will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at HIMG at 5170 US Route 60 in Huntington. Due to US Homeland Security and US Transportation Security Administration, the race size is limited to 900 participants. Limited spots remain so people are encouraged to register quickly.

Honor Flight Huntington, part of the Honor Flight Network, is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. They provide veterans with no-cost, escorted trips to Washington, DC to visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to senior veterans – World War II and Korean War survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill.

About HTS: Huntington Tri-State Airport handles commercial airline, air cargo, military, and general aviation traffic. HTS has two major airlines serving five non-stop destinations, including: Charlotte, Orlando, St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Myrtle Beach, and now Destin. For more information visittristateairport.com or call 304-453-6183