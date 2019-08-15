Most read
Cabell County Volunteer Fire Fighters Receive Grant from American Water
“West Virginia American Water is proud to once again award fire departments across the state with grants that will upgrade equipment and improve safety operations,” said Rob Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “This program is another way we can show appreciation for those who serve in our local fire departments and protect the communities where our customers and employees live and work.”
The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the 14 grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:
Cabell County
· Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department ($850) for the purchase of a cordless cut-off saw kit
· Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department ($915.84) for the purchase of three fire fighter helmets
Fayette County
· Ansted Fire Department ($814) for the purchase of hose equipment
· Fayetteville Fire Department ($500) for the purchase of smoke detectors
· Oak Hill Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of radios
Kanawha County
· Charleston Fire Department ($994.25) for the purchase of a ladder and safety ropes
· Dunbar Fire Department ($999) for the purchase of a drone to help with crime scene or traffic collision investigations, search for missing persons and provide visual support during tactical operations or area security during major events
· West Side Volunteer Fire Department ($860) for the purchase of two pagers with chargers
Logan County
· Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of hydrant and hose equipment
Mercer County
· Bluefield Fire Department ($756.33) for the purchase of a gas detection monitor
Putnam County
· Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of 2 radios and chargers
· Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department ($882.97) for the purchase of a cordless combo kit and sockets
Summers County
· Hinton Fire Department ($986.28) for the purchase of a portable scene light
· Jumping Branch Volunteer Fire Department ($990) for the purchase of hose equipment
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.