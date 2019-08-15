Meth Trafficker Gets Over 20 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A dangerous methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Bruce Lee Boardman, 38, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

“A sentence of over 20 years and Boardman had an extensive history of violence. Since I became United States Attorney, the average length of sentence has more than doubled. We are tough on those involved in drug and gun crimes,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Boardman was a violent meth dealer that earned every year and month of his prison sentence.”

As established by public court filings and hearings, on June 30, 2017, police in Nitro, West Virginia, stopped Boardman for driving his truck erratically. Boardman had a revoked license because of a previous DUI conviction. Due to an odor of marijuana, officers searched Boardman’s truck and found marijuana, almost 50 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale. Officers also found two loaded pistols under the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

On December 12, 2017, police investigators used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Shaine Ray Dingess at a house in Nellis, West Virginia. The informant’s hidden camera captured Boardman inside the home supplying Dingess with approximately a quarter ounce of methamphetamine. During the drug transaction, Boardman was holding a pistol in his hand.

The United States argued that Boardman’s extensive criminal history included many convictions for dangerous and violent crimes, justifying a lengthy sentence.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys R. Gregory McVey and Drew O. Inman prosecuted the case.