Greenbrier County Man Sentenced to Five Years on Federal Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ronald Collins, 39, of Greenbrier County, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for federal gun crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. The sentence was an upward departure from the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines. The Court found that Collins obstructed justice when he assaulted his former counsel. Further, the Court found that an upward departure was warranted because of the defendant’s violent ideations, threatening behavior and lack of respect for law enforcement.

“Another upward departure from the federal sentencing guidelines granted by the Court at my request. This is the second request for an upward departure granted in the past two weeks based on the gravity of the offense. I will continue to seek upward departures where the circumstances warrant,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Prosecution of cases like this are important. By enforcing federal gun laws, we keep guns out of the wrong hands.”

In March 2019, a federal jury convicted Collins of making a false and fictitious written statement on an ATF Form 4473 in order to acquire a firearm and of being in possession of a firearm after being committed to a mental institution. In January 2018, Collins lied on ATF form 4473, indicating that he had never been committed to a mental institution, and thereafter purchased a firearm. Collins posted several videos of himself with the firearm on social media, including one of him shooting the firearm, which were shown to the jury.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Steve Loew and Alex Hamner handled the prosecution.