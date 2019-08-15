South Charleston Meth Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

“If you deal meth, we’re going to push for the longest sentences possible. Haynes and her co-defendant will be spending 12 and 14 years in federal prison, respectively,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’re making our communities safer by putting drug dealers behind bars for as long as possible.”

As established by public court filings and hearings, on April 4, 2017, police investigators used a confidential informant to purchase a quarter ounce of pure methamphetamine from Haynes in South Charleston. Haynes’ co-defendant, Jason Haddox, supplied Haynes with the methamphetamine.

On April 7, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant on the house Haynes and Haddox shared in South Charleston. The investigators found around two ounces of pure methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and thousands of dollars of drug trafficking proceeds throughout the house. Haynes told an investigator on-scene that she had trafficked around 20 ounces of methamphetamine per month in the past.

Haddox was previously sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed both sentences. The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the Nitro Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the South Charleston Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case. The cases were prosecuted by former Assistant United States Attorney Gabe Wohl and Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman.