Soar into the Stars on Kings Island's new Orion Giga Coaster
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 03:07 Edited from a Press Release
Early speculation said "Giga," a 300-400 foot high coaster, of which only seven exist in the United States. First hill drop 300 feet. 91 miles per hour.
Click the video. Here's a POV perspective from the "Orion's" front seat.
You can take a real ride with the giant $31 million dollar airtime coaster when the park opens next spring.