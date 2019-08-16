Soar into the Stars on Kings Island's new Orion Giga Coaster

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, August 16, 2019 - 03:07 Edited from a Press Release

The buzz is now official.  The leaked plans. The poster collection. A fence surrounding the location where a favorite coaster used to be. 

But on top of the tower you can see workers clearing land and adding concrete anchors.

Early speculation said "Giga," a 300-400 foot high coaster, of which only seven exist in the United States. First hill drop 300 feet. 91 miles per hour. 

Click the video. Here's a POV perspective from the "Orion's" front  seat. 

You can take a real ride with the giant $31 million dollar airtime coaster when the park opens next spring.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus