HPD Removes Four Drug Dealers from Marshall Campus Area

The first warrant was served at 1806 7th Ave. Eric C. Walker was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Detectives recovered heroin, marijuana, cash and paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs.

Four men from Detroit were arrested on drug charges Thursday, Aug. 15, following the execution of two search warrants in Huntington.

The second warrant was served at 1554 6th Ave. Davonta S. Floyd, Cedric Wilkins and Mark A. Williams were each charged with maintaining a house for drug sales, a misdemeanor. Detectives recovered marijuana, cell phones, scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the packaging and selling of drugs. The investigation will continue and additional charges and additional arrests are expected.

Both properties are owned by Ankrom Properties. The owner, Mike Ankrom, will be issued nuisance property letters for both locations. The residence at 1806 7th Ave. did not have running water and was issued a “Do Not Occupy” order by code enforcement officers.

Two additional warrants were served at 1744 and 1748 7th Ave., but both residences were unoccupied at the time. Police found suspected heroin, marijuana, two firearms and seized a van to be searched later.drug investigation.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the operation in coordination with the Marshall University Police Department. The Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team was used to enter and secure the residences.

“These warrants were served prior to the start of the fall semester at Marshall University to make Huntington and the Marshall campus safe for returning students, faculty and staff,” Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said. “The Huntington Police Department works daily with the Marshall University Police Department to ensure the safety of citizens on and around campus. Rapid, thorough drug investigations followed by aggressive prosecution are key elements to providing this safe environment.”