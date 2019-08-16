Man Arrested for Highlawn Murder

An Ironton, Ohio, man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 11 in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue in Huntington.





William “Billy” Waddell, 28, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky, on an outstanding malicious wounding warrant in connection to the shooting of Anthony Kessick. He also had a firearm and faces additional charges in Kentucky.



Kessick is still being tre ated for injuries sustained from the shooting.



The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department, Coal Grove Police Department and Ashland Police Department assisted the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit in the investigation.



(Photo is of Waddell)

