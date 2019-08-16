Most read
Man Arrested for Highlawn Murder
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 05:16 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
William “Billy” Waddell, 28, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky, on an outstanding malicious wounding warrant in connection to the shooting of Anthony Kessick. He also had a firearm and faces additional charges in Kentucky.
Kessick is still being treated for injuries sustained from the shooting.
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department, Coal Grove Police Department and Ashland Police Department assisted the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit in the investigation.
(Photo is of Waddell)