Huntington Arts Fest Returns to Ritter Park
HMAF will also be providing events throughout the week beginning Monday, August 26 with a 72-hour film challenge. An art show at the Huntington Museum of Art, concerts throughout the city and a downtown crawl featuring entertainment at local venues, among other activities, will also take place during the week.
Presale tickets are $15. Tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 at the gate. For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visitwww.hmafestival.com.