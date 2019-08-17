Huntington Arts Fest Returns to Ritter Park

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 01:20 Updated 12 hours ago
Huntington Arts Fest Returns to Ritter Park

The Huntington Music & Arts Festival returns Saturday, August 31 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater! The event will feature more than 25 artists and a variety of art vendors.

HMAF will also be providing events throughout the week beginning Monday, August 26 with a 72-hour film challenge. An art show at the Huntington Museum of Art, concerts throughout the city and a downtown crawl featuring entertainment at local venues, among other activities, will also take place during the week.

Presale tickets are $15. Tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 at the gate. For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visitwww.hmafestival.com.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus