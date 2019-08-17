Huntington Arts Fest Returns to Ritter Park

The Huntington Music & Arts Festival returns Saturday, August 31 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater! The event will feature more than 25 artists and a variety of art vendors.

HMAF will also be providing events throughout the week beginning Monday, August 26 with a 72-hour film challenge. An art show at the Huntington Museum of Art, concerts throughout the city and a downtown crawl featuring entertainment at local venues, among other activities, will also take place during the week.

Presale tickets are $15. Tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 at the gate. For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visitwww.hmafestival.com.