Tortilla Factory Raided by ICE; Morgantown Warned of ICE Activity

Speculation has buzzed in Barboursville and Morgantown concerning ICE immigration busts. Officially, a hand written note scrawled on the Tortilla Factory door told potential customers, "Hungry? Thank ICE."

No large scale raids are active in Barboursville, an ICE spokesperson told the Herald Dispatch.

However, the Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed a raid "in the area," but members of the Sheriff's Dept. did not participate, according to WOWK TV.

Four men have been booked into the South Central Jail on immigration related offenses , the HD reported.

Andrew Stacy, Morgantown communications director , told news media that the Morgantown Police Dept. had been notified that "ICE would be operating in the area."

Meanwhile, ACLU of WV has started a fundraiser for defense of those arrested/harassed by ICE:

You may have heard about a series of ICE raids in WV the past few days. The truth is that ICE terrorizes immigrants in West Virginia. The ICE arrest rate in West Virginia dwarfs the rate anywhere else in America. ACLU-WV recently obtained data showing that undocumented immigrants are 7.7 times more likely to be arrested by ICE in WV than in the nation at large. They are 23 times more likely to be arrested by ICE in WV than in Massachusetts. And they are twice as likely to be arrested by ICE in WV than in the second most dangerous state.



ACLU-WV has been working extensively on immigration issues for the past few years. But we know it hasn't been enough. We need more resources. We have been working to raise the funds to hire a full-time employee who would work solely on immigration issues. We are almost there.



A full-time immigrants' rights campaign coordinator could make a huge difference in turning the tide in the most dangerous place for immigrants in America.