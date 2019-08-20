Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Confirms Arrests in Berkeley County Child Abuse Case
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 00:31 Updated 8 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Former special education teacher Christina Lester and two former aides, June Yurish and Kristin Douty, stand charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect. All were arrested Friday morning.
“These arrests send a strong message — that child abuse will not be tolerated and must be reported,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must continue working to ensure vulnerable children are protected, especially at school.”
The Attorney General’s civil lawsuit, filed in February and amended in May, alleged Lester, Yurish and Douty verbally abused autistic students by threatening each with physical violence. That investigation led the Attorney General to make criminal referrals to the prosecutor.
The amended civil complaint further alleged that Berkeley Heights Principal Amber Boeckmann and Berkeley County Deputy Superintendent Margaret F. Kursey actively tried to obscure evidence with a flawed investigation. It was also alleged the deputy superintendent gave an order to destroy a recording of the verbal abuse and failed to report the matter to Child Protective Services.
The amended civil complaint added the Berkeley County Board of Education as a sixth defendant contending that it bears responsibility because those committing the allegations did so during the course of their employment with the board.
The civil case was filed in Berkeley County Circuit Court as part of the Attorney General’s exclusive authority to seek an injunction against any person who violates the state’s Human Rights Act.
All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Read a copy of the amended complaint at http://bit.ly/2PTv6J3.