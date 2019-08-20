Most read
- Tortilla Factory Raided by ICE; Morgantown Warned of ICE Activity
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Can't Overtake UAB
- Catholic Priest Witnesses Euthanization of Terrorized Mother
- Huntington Arts Fest Returns to Ritter Park
- Vaccines Available for Teens Beyond Those Required for School
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Upgraded Journalism/Mass Communications Hallway Unveiled
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 00:59 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
"Thanks to money raised from the Hall of Fame Inductions, there is a bright new introduction to our offices and our identity is unmistakable," Dooley added.
Come by and take a look in person. It's causing quite a stir.
Thanks to all who work on and with our JMC Alumni Advisory Board, and who participate in our annual recognition and fundraising event.