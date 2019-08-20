"Ready or Not" Marital Crossbow Hunt Debuts Tuesday Night; Overcomer Comes Friday

"Good Boys" has the distinction of being only the third "original" i.e. non sequel, non adapted, non- remake to finish at the top of weekend Boxoffice charts. "Good Boys" took in $21 million, followed by "Hobbs & Shaw" and "Lion King."

The two non franchise non remakes that pivoted to #1 in 2018 were The Curse of La Llorona and Us .

Tuesday night premieres a film with a terse review introduction : "I take this man as my lawful wedded husband. Now, hand me the crossbow." READY OR NOT follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

The family mansion is the hunting range.... and it's filled with dumbwaiters, servants passages, and a family curse. Yes, it has Americans hunting Americans, but it didn't hit the Fox News and Trump rant list. It's not about liberals chasing conservatives.





FRIDAY AUG 23

ANGEL HAS FALLEN: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

OVERCOMER: Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who's pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year.





