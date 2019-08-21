Huntington Man Sentenced to 102 Months in Prison on Drug and Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An armed methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced to 102 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Brandon Douglas Tomblin, 36, of Huntington, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“We don’t want armed meth dealers on our streets,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “So we’re doing are best to put them behind bars for as long as possible.”

On July 29, 2018, an officer with the Huntington Police Department was on patrol along 15th Street in Huntington when he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Tomblin for nearly hitting a parked car. Subsequent to Tomblin’s arrest, the officer located approximately 22 grams of a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. On August 4, 2018, an officer with the Huntington Police Department responded to 401 Bridge Street in Huntington for report of a suspicious person. The officer detained the individual who was identified as Tomblin, at which time the officer observed a gun nearby, specifically a .357 Sig Sauer pistol. The officer also located drugs on Tomblin’s person in an amount consistent with drug trafficking.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.