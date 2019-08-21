Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Traveling to Have Sex with a Minor in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A South Shore, Kentucky man pled guilty to a sex offense involving a minor, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Charles Wayne Logan, 39, pled guilty to traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

“Parents please monitor the online activity of your children,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There are far too many people like Logan surfing the net and utilizing popular cell phone applications to entice and exploit our children. We must work together to keep our children safe from predators.”

Logan admitted that he began communicating via a cell phone application with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female on January 10, 2019. The conversations were sexual in nature and involved Logan telling the minor he planned to engage in sexual intercourse with her when they met in person. Logan also sent the purported minor a video depicting himself masturbating. On January 14, 2019, Logan, a long-haul truck driver, arranged to meet with the purported minor at a location in Huntington after he drove back to Kentucky from Indiana. When Logan arrived at the meeting location, he was placed under arrest.

Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement, Logan faces eight years in prison when sentenced on November 25, 2019. Upon release from prison, Logan will be required to serve a term of supervised release of fifteen years and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force and the West Virginia States Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.