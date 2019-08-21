Marshall University welcomes Class of 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va .- Marshall University welcomed hundreds of incoming freshmen today during move-in day, marking the annual Week of Welcome.

While official numbers won’t be available until later this fall, the university expects to see a significant increase in the number of freshmen, as well as an uptick in the number of students living in residence halls.

President Jerome Gilbert and Marco, Marshall’s bison mascot, greeted students this morning as they shuttled belongings from cars to the university’s residence halls.

“It’s always exciting to see students return to campus for the fall semester,” Gilbert said. “Later this week at our convocation, I will have the chance to speak to the entire class along with our guest speaker and Daughter of Marshall, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader. It’s always a special event for our students, as well as our faculty and staff.”

Video of today’s move-in is available here: https://youtu.be/3Bg0v3A43gs