Wayne County native Dana Lycans, M.D., returns home to join Marshall Orthopaedics

Lycans has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in sports medicine as well as surgical treatment of the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee.

A Wayne County native, he earned his medical degree from Marshall’s school of medicine, where he also completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery. He completed an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama. Lycans serves as an orthopaedic sports medicine physician for Marshall Athletics.

Lycans is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1880.