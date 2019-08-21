HIV / Health Summit Coming in September to Christ Temple

 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 03:31 Updated 10 hours ago

Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya and House of Delegates Representative John Mandt Jr will be hosting a “Public Safety Solutions Summit” at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnston Road, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Their goal is to get answers from the Cabell Huntington Health Dept reps to Huntington’s growing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

 

