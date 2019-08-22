Catch up on All Things Nuke

 Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 02:54 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Nuclear Update USA checks in on several – far from all! – nuclear hotspots around the United States to find out the latest. We hear from activists on the front lines of ongoing nuclear problems:

  • Vina Colley, in her own words, a “sick worker” from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion plant in Piketon, Ohio and also a Co-Founder of National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ) andPortsmouth/Piketon Resident for Environmental Safety and Security, or  (PRESS).  As a whistleblower, Vina has spent decades fighting for transparency in all matters dealing with the uranium enrichment plant in Piketon. 
  • Terry Lodge is an Ohio trial lawyer who has represented many clients in civil rights, civil liberties, and environmental cases. An advocate for the public interest in energy policy issues, he has litigated nuclear power safety and environmental issues for 40 years, Lodge has also represented opponents of nuclear weapons and mountaintop removal mining. 
  • Mary Lampert is founder of Pilgrim Watch
  • Diane Turco is co-founder of of Cape Downwinders.
  • http://nuclearhotseat.com
  • http://nuclearhotseat.com/2019/08/21/nuclear-update-usa-piketon-radiation-battles-ohio-nuke-bailout-holtec-snc-lavalin-decommissioning-shenanigans-at-pilgrim-in-ma-nh-426/
