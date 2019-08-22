Catch up on All Things Nuke

Nuclear Update USA checks in on several – far from all! – nuclear hotspots around the United States to find out the latest. We hear from activists on the front lines of ongoing nuclear problems:

Vina Colley, in her own words, a “sick worker” from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion plant in Piketon, Ohio and also a Co-Founder of National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ) andPortsmouth/Piketon Resident for Environmental Safety and Security, or (PRESS). As a whistleblower, Vina has spent decades fighting for transparency in all matters dealing with the uranium enrichment plant in Piketon.