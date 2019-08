Huntington Council to Vote on Gold Star Lodge 65 Contract

Huntington City Council will vote on a new contract for Gold Star Lodge 65 at 7:30 pm August 26 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7 p.m.

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: #2019-R-59 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) NEW FORD F150 TRUCK AND EQUIPMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. Resolution re: #2019-R-61 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2019 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-62 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT ACCEPTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE GOLDSTAR LODGE #65

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournmen