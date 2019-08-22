Most read
- Huntington Man Sentenced to 102 Months in Prison on Drug and Gun Crimes
- Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Traveling to Have Sex with a Minor in Huntington
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- Leading Retailer Failed to Reasonably Accommodate Deaf Employees, Federal Agency Charged
- Tortilla Factory Raided by ICE; Morgantown Warned of ICE Activity
- Marshall University welcomes Class of 2023
- HIV / Health Summit Coming in September to Christ Temple
Here's a "Bombshell" Teaser About How Fox News Harassment yielded ME TOO
Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph. BOMBSHELL, which hits cinemas in December also stars Emmy® Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe® nominee Connie Britton, Emmy® Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy® Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney.
What's happening to the Web Slinger? A Disney / Sony disagreement