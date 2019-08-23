Tickets to all Marshall Artists Series events go on sale Friday, August 30 @ Noon. Call 304-696-6656!

HUNTINGTON, WV- The wait is finally over! Individual tickets to all 2019-2020 Marshall Artists Series events will go on sale on Friday, August 30th at noon. The season will be packed with music, stories, wonder and unforgettable memories. Join us and see award winning Broadway shows such as Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Finding Neverland, The Simon and Garfunkel Story and Waitress . Music lovers can sing along to The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel and America with opening act A.J. Croce. These shows among others will grace the stage of the historical Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center during the 83rd season of The Marshall Artists Series.

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – October 3 – 6, 2019 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Capernaum (Lebanon), The Shoplifters (Japan), Transit(Germany), Non-Fiction (France), Perfect Strangers (Mexico), and The Farewell (USA/China). The Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets are $10 per film.

Encova presents the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack of a generation including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and of course, the title song, “Beautiful.” Beautiful is also sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Dr. Mark Studeny & Dr. Melissa Lester, The Chirico Family, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel, is the closest you will get to hearing Freddie Mercury live. Marc Martel will perform with a grand piano and will perform all of your favorite Queen hits. Don’t miss this spectacular event at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Queen was one of the most popular, ambitious and beloved classic rock bands ever. They were also one of the most commercially successful bands to emerge from the British rock scene of the early 1970’s. Queen originally consisted of vocalist Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon. The band became popular with audiences via their hit singles, live performances, originality and showmanship. Throughout their career, Queen achieved commercial and critical success, courtesy of hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel is sponsored by Capital Venture Corporation, Steptoe & Johnson, Dutch Miller Kia, Reger Funeral Home, Jenkins Fenstermaker, Jeff & Amber Biederman, Dr. Stanley & Mrs. Ann Tao, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Ticket prices are $76.49 / $65.52 / $54.55 / $43.58.

Presented by St Mary’s Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Mountain Health Network, Hoops Children’s Hospital and HIMG, Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine legend and Baseball Hall of Fame memberJohnny Bench will present “The Vowels of Success” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. Bench joined the Reds for the 1968 season and marked the beginning of one of the most successful careers in baseball history. This MVP’s honors include his election into the Baseball Hall of Fame, being named the National League Rookie of the Year, being a 14-time All-Star, and winner of ten Gold Gloves. Also, Bench was named the 16th greatest player of all time by the Sporting News in 1998. However, Bench is much more than just a ballplayer. As a sports broadcaster, author, philanthropist, and Emmy® Award winner - not to mention one of the greatest Major League Baseball catchers in history - Johnny Bench is a symbol of winning through hard work and teamwork. This is your opportunity to hear from the legend himself. Johnny Bench is also sponsored by Radiology Inc., City National Bank, Marshall Athletics, Dr. Jeremy Fuller, Dr. Paul Ferguson, Sims Investment Management, Ben & Aly McGinnis, Morgan & Ellie Hood, Dr. Joseph Assaley, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Ticket prices are $87.45 / $76.49 / $65.52 / $54.55.

The seven-time New York Times Best Selling Author, Sarah Vowell will discuss her most recent book, Lafayette in the Somewhat United States, in addition to her other works, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center onSaturday, November 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Vowell was a contributing editor for the public radio show “This American Life” from 1996–2008, where she produced numerous commentaries and documentaries and toured the country in many of the program’s live shows. She has been a columnist for Salon.com, Time, and San Francisco Weekly, and is a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times. Vowell is also the voice for Violet Parr in Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Sarah Vowell is sponsored by the WV Department of Education, WV Division of Culture & History, WV Higher Education Policy Commission, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch.Tickets are $71.00.

Presented by Cabell Huntington Hospital and Student Activities at Marshall University, Cirque Musica invites you and your family to WISH this holiday season - Cirque Musica – Holiday Wishes – will delight the audience at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica, with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra. Cirque Musica Holiday Wishes is also sponsored by First State Bank, Marshall Health, The Touma Foundation, Dr. Chris & Mrs. Tammy Hugh, Toy Train WV, The Marshall University Society of Black Scholars, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Direct from its sell out in London’s West End, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will feature a full live band and state of the art video production and lighting, when it plays at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. The show includes all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time, with more than 100 million album sales since 1965. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy® Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The Simon & Garfunkel Story is sponsored by Wesbanco, ZMM, Community Trust Bank, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems, Inc., I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Puccini’s Opera Masterpiece, Madame Butterfly, will be performed with 30-piece orchestra by Teatro Lirico D’ Europa at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. For over a century, Madame Butterfly has survived the test of time, being the most performed opera in the USA and one of the top five in the rest of the world. The opera tells the story of a beautiful geisha named Cio-Cio San, or Butterfly, who marries an American Naval Officer who leaves Japan before finding out he has a son with Butterfly. Years pass, but she always believed he would return to Japan. When he does return with his new wife, grief-stricken Butterfly agrees to give up her son. Tragically, she resorts to her culture’s code of honor in her anguish. This fully-staged production of Madame Butterfly will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Madame Butterfly is sponsored by Permco, Dinsmore, Huntington Federal, Kevin & Rebecca Craig, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Hoops Family Children’s Hospital presents Finding Neverland. Winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, Finding Neverland “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. This breathtaking smash musical will be held at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 7:30 p. m. Based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. According to Barrie, “the moment you doubt whether you can fly… you cease forever to be able to do it.” Finding Neverland is also sponsored by Cabell County Commission, The Earleen Heiner Agee & Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State, C.J. Hughes, Marshall Orthopaedics, The Marshall University Society of Black Scholars, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Marsha Slater State Farm Insurance, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – March 5 - 8, 2020, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Woman At War (Iceland), Styx (Germany), The Third Wife(Vietnam), Pain and Glory (Spain), The Fall of the American Empire (Canada), and One Child Nation(USA/China). The Spring International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets are $10 per film.

Presented by St. Mary’s Medical Center, iconic band America will perform all of their hits on their 50thanniversary at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce will be the opening act with Croce Plays Croce, as - for the first time- he plays a complete set of classics by his father, a few of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both he and his father. Grammy® Award winner America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums with singles- including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” and “Lonely People”- They were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio. America - lead singers, songwriters, and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell-continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. America with A.J. Croce is also sponsored by NRP, WV Lottery, David & Kim Robinson, Ransbottom Law Office, The Chirico Family, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald Dispatch. Tickets prices are $109.39 / $98.42 / $87.45 / $76.49.

Marshall University Student Activities presents The Banff Mountain Film Festival, the most prestigious mountain festival in the world, as it returns for its fourth year at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 400 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is also sponsored by Don & Becky Ray, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets are $10.

Presented by Mountain Health Network, The Marshall Artists Series wine festival fundraiser, Uncorked!, will take place Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Big Green Room located inside the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, beginning at 4 p.m. You’ll be able to sample over 60 varieties of wine, sample tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant auction items. Proceeds from Uncorked! fund arts and education outreach projects for area youth to help develop audiences of tomorrow and provide teachers with tools to help achieve curriculum requirements.

“THE WOMEN OF WAITRESS ARE CHANGING BROADWAY!”- Time Magazine. The irresistible Broadway hit,Waitress comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. Waitressfeatures original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Waitress is sponsored by Northstar Anesthesia, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. To order tickets call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday 12p.m. – 4p.m.

Season packages may still be ordered via telephone by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Administrative Office Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.