Spirit of Law Enforcement unveiled on Rails

 Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:30 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
 CSX’s ‘Spirit of our Law Enforcement’ commemorative locomotive was unveiled in Huntington! The locomotive, which will begin actively moving freight tomorrow, is painted in honor of the nation’s police officers. Visitors and law enforcement from all over traveled to see the new addition before it officially hits the tracks.
