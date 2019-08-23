Huntington Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Suspect

Police are searching for Rudolph Jackson who is from Detroit and has connections with the drug trade in Akron. He is also known as "trip," "woo" and Rusty."





Jackson is considered armed and dangerous police said in a press release. .

Police said anyone who may come into contact with him should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Jackson is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds.

On Thursday, a warrant was served at an apartment in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Detectives seized about 103 grams of meth, 7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix, 14 dosage units of suboxone, distribution amounts of marijuana, ammunition for different calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process and package drugs for sale, the release said. Martel Lee, 21, of Detroit was arrested as the scene, but Jackson had left the location.

Acting on a tip, the SWAT showed up at a residence on 22nd Street and 9th Avenue. A SWAT truck was used to pull down the door. Officers found marijuana and guns, but not the suspect who is a black man, about six feet tall and weighs 250 lbs.