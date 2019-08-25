Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County attorney Hason Leasure has filed suit against the Department of Energy for ignorng his Freedom of Informaton Act requests.

On May 31 Leasure "reuested the opportunity to inspect or obtain copies of records , files and scientific testing data/results that relate in any way to each and every air sampling station that is/was installed, owned, operated, inspected, maintained oruttilized by the DOE which are/were locatted within ten miles of the permeter of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio. This request specificaly incudes all data from January 1, 2008 to present."