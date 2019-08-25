Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 03:59 Updated 23 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations

HUNTINGTON —  Cabell County attorney  Hason Leasure has filed suit against the Department of Energy for ignorng his Freedom of Informaton Act requests.

On  May 31 Leasure "reuested the opportunity to inspect or obtain copies of records , files and scientific testing  data/results that relate in any way to each and every air sampling station that is/was installed, owned, operated, inspected, maintained oruttilized by the DOE which are/were locatted within ten miles of the permeter of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio.  This request specificaly incudes all data from January 1, 2008 to present."

On June 3,, he requested the following:

I request the opportunty to inspect or obtain copie of test results  or all  tests whih were  performed  within the last three years at or near Zahn's Corner Middle School, located in Piketon,, Ohio.  Test results  herein include all sampled media including butt not imited to , air, water, soil, dust, liquids , surfaces and the like."

DOE received the requests on June 4, 2018 and June  7. 

DOE did not respond within the twenty day statutory requirement. 

 

A PDF COPY OF THE COMPLAINT MAY BE OBTAINED BELOW. 


 

  1. leasure v doe.pdf (613.63 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus