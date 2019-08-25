Most read
Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 03:59 Updated 23 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
On June 3,, he requested the following:
I request the opportunty to inspect or obtain copie of test results or all tests whih were performed within the last three years at or near Zahn's Corner Middle School, located in Piketon,, Ohio. Test results herein include all sampled media including butt not imited to , air, water, soil, dust, liquids , surfaces and the like."
DOE received the requests on June 4, 2018 and June 7.
DOE did not respond within the twenty day statutory requirement.
A PDF COPY OF THE COMPLAINT MAY BE OBTAINED BELOW.
- leasure v doe.pdf (613.63 KB)