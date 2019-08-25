Death of Vietnam Vet at Clarksburg VA Hospital Labeled Homicide; Nine more Suspicious Deaths

CLARKSBURG — Up to ten patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV may have died from "homicide" and/or "suspicious" circumstances ,according to a claim filed by attorney Tony O’Dell of the Charleston law firm Tiano O’Dell PLLC.

The claim serves as a six month pre-filing notice of a wrongful death suit by the Estate of Retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott, 82, of Ellenboro, who died April 9, 2018, at the Medical Center from an overdose of injected insulin. The patiet did not have a medical history of diabetes.

The VA Office of the Inspector General ordered McDermott’s remains exhumed Oct. 23, 2018, and they were sent to Dover Air Force Base for an autopsy “because of the suspicious manner of Mr. McDermott’s death,” the complaint states.

"During its investigation, VA investigators advised Melanie Proctor (administrator of the estate) ... that there was evidence that nine or ten other patients of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center had been wrongfully injected with insulin in their abdomen, thereby causing their deaths,” O’Dell wrote. “Ms. Proctor was further advised that her father was one of the last known victims.”

“This report is shocking and if accurate, I am appalled that these crimes were not only committed but that our veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, were the victims,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a news release.

Manchin said in his role as a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, he will do everything “in my power to investigate these accusations and get to the bottom of what happened.”

Sen. Shellly Capito stated: "This news is sickening and troubling. My office has reached out to the VA to learn more details, and I will do everything I can to make sure this is fully investigated."

You can read the full claim below.