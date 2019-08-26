Special Call Council Meeting Wednesday to Fill Vacancy

 Monday, August 26, 2019 - 03:55 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Council Chair Mark Bates has given notice of a Special Huntington City Council meeting Wednesday, August 28 @ 6 p.m.

Council will interview applicants and appoint to fill a vacancy in District 9.

 

