Most read
- OPINION... Mark Caserta – Cabell-Huntington Health Department Syringe Exchange program must be audited – now
- Charleston Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegal Distribution of Methadone
- Death of Vietnam Vet at Clarksburg VA Hospital Labeled Homicide; Nine more Suspicious Deaths
- Ousted GOP chair’s suit looms over state party meeting
- Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
- OPINION MARK CASERTA : Is Huntington one of Most Dangerous Cities?
- Tickets to all Marshall Artists Series events go on sale Friday, August 30 @ Noon. Call 304-696-6656!
Finance Committee meets Monday August 26 at 6:15 p.m.
1. Ordinance 2019-O-26 - repealing §202.10 of the City Code regarding residency requirement to comply with the 11/6/2012 repeal of the requirement from the Charter
2. Ordinance 2019-O-27 - Franchise Agreement w/AEP WV for right of way
3. Resolution 2019-R-60 - contract to purchase 5 camera systems for police vehicles
4. Resolution 2019-R-63 – contract to purchase 5 Ford 2020 police utility vehicles for HPD
5. Resolution: 2019-R-65 – authorizing Sanitary Board for contract to purchase one 2018 Dodge Ram 550 truck & equipment
6. Resolution 2019-R-66 – authorizing Sanitary Board contract to purchase one 2019 Case backhoe
7. Resolution 2019-R-67 – Sanitary Board contract to purchase 3 dump truck chasis and dump beds
8. Resolution 2019-R-68 – enacting a 14 day work period for law enforcement officers being assigned to work 12-hour shifts
9. Resolution 2019-R-69 – sales agreement with for the purchase of property on 9th Avenue
10. Other Matters as Necessary