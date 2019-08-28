Marshall’s Annual Herd Rally returns to Pullman Square Aug. 29

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University and Kindred Communications’ 93.7 the DAWG are coming together again to host a special night of the Summer Concert Series Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6 until 10 p.m. at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

In addition to the vendors and activities that have taken place each week of the concert series, this event will include a fashion show, photo booth, inflatables, the Marching Thunder, Marco, Marshall University Athletics and activities with various academic departments, student organizations and student-athletes.

“Herd Rally is a great way to kick-off the new school year and Thundering Herd athletics,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall University’s director of branding and trademarks. “This year, there is more representation of campus organizations and departments that showcase all that the university has to offer.”

The first hour will include a fashion show featuring Marshall’s new licensed gear. The show will give fans the opportunity to view some of the new fall apparel available at various local retail locations.

“We love for our fans to wear their green and show support for the Thundering Herd,” Jarrell said. “The annual fashion show provides the opportunity to preview some of the latest and favorites from our local retailers. This event really allows the community to come together to show why it is so special to be a part of the Marshall family.”

Marshall University’s School of Art and Design students will host an art activity for visitors and the Visual Art Center will be open until 8 p.m. for guests to visit the Carroll Gallery.

“The Smell of Static, on display through September 27, is an exhibition of sculpture by Mark Earnhart, a Montana artist and former sculpture tech at Marshall,” said Jamie Platt, gallery director and facilities coordinator for Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. “In The Smell of Static, Earnhart engages with the notion of in-between spaces and explores multiple possibilities of ways to describe the friction of the in-between.” The artwork is all brand new and was designed by the artist specifically for the Carroll Gallery at the School of Art and Design.

An hour-long pep rally will begin at 8 p.m., featuring the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders, dance team, Marco and Marshall University coaches and athletes, including Head Football Coach Doc Holliday and his players.

“The Herd Rally is an event our people look forward to every year,” said Mike Hamrick, Marshall athletics director. “It gets this community energized for the fall and ready for game day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.”

The Marching Thunder, cheerleaders and dance team plan to energize the crowd with a few fan favorites and a taste of what fans can look forward to seeing and hearing in the stadium this season. Marshall student-athletes will also be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

“Herd Rally is such a fun night for the Marching Thunder. The members get up close and personal with the community and get to share their hard work from band camp. You know it’s time for football season when the Pullman Square Pep Rally is here!” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of athletic bands at Marshall University.

Guests will also have the opportunity to register to win prizes during the event, including gift cards from retailers participating in the fashion show and Thundering Herd football tickets. Winners will be announced during the pep rally. Fans must be present to win.

Here is a brief look at the event schedule:

6 p.m. Activities with Marshall University

The Smell of Static Exhibition in the Visual Arts Center’s Carroll Gallery

6:30 p.m. Herd Fan fashion show

7 p.m. Madhouse take the stage

8 p.m. Marshall University pep rally

9 p.m. Madhouse return to the stage