Most read
- OPINION... Mark Caserta – Cabell-Huntington Health Department Syringe Exchange program must be audited – now
- Marshall engineering faculty member helps develop state’s first press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge
- Charleston Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegal Distribution of Methadone
- Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations
- OPINION GATOR CHOMPIN ON .... Stewart's Attacked Again by Left Wing Activist
- Death of Vietnam Vet at Clarksburg VA Hospital Labeled Homicide; Nine more Suspicious Deaths
- Special Call Council Meeting Wednesday to Fill Vacancy
- Finance Committee meets Monday August 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Drinko Academy to mark publication of new book by Marshall professor
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 01:18 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Smith, a best-selling and award-winning author, is the John Marshall Professor of Political Science Emeritus at Marshall University. The Liberation of Paris is Smith’s fifteenth book and was published by Simon & Schuster this year.
For details about the book, including reviews, please see:https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Liberation-of-Paris/Jean-Edward-Smith/9781501164927.
For further information about the book event, which is free and open to the public, contact the Drinko Academy at 304-696-2739