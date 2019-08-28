Drinko Academy to mark publication of new book by Marshall professor

 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 01:18 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Drinko Academy at Marshall University will celebrate the publication of Dr. Jean Edward Smith’s newest book, The Liberation of Paris: How Eisenhower, de Gaulle and von Choltitz Saved the City of Light,with a reception at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Drinko Library Atrium.

 

Smith, a best-selling and award-winning author, is the John Marshall Professor of Political Science Emeritus at Marshall University.  The Liberation of Paris is  Smith’s fifteenth book and was published by Simon & Schuster this year.

 

For details about the book, including reviews, please see:https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Liberation-of-Paris/Jean-Edward-Smith/9781501164927.

 

For further information about the book event, which is free and open to the public, contact the Drinko Academy at 304-696-2739

