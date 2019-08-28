MDA Fire Department Boot Drive Thursday; Three Firefighters Promoted

Your 2019 opportunity to support the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, at the annual Fill the Boot Drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 29. Firefighters will be present at two locations— the intersections of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue and 9th Street and 3rd Avenue. Last year, $6,656 was raised for the MDA.

Three Huntington firefighters (from left to right) Jason Boggs, Chris Wilson and Jonathan Sexton have been promoted.

Boggs was promoted from the rank of private to lieutenant. He has displayed excellence in the role of fire apparatus operator and senior private.

Wilson was promoted from the rank of captain to deputy chief. He has received two medals of valor during his 21-year career and has proven to be a formidable leader.

Sexton was promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain. He is described as a pulled at HFD and will lead B Shift #2 in his new role.



