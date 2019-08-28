Most read
MDA Fire Department Boot Drive Thursday; Three Firefighters Promoted
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 02:26 Updated 37 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Three Huntington firefighters (from left to right) Jason Boggs, Chris Wilson and Jonathan Sexton have been promoted.
Boggs was promoted from the rank of private to lieutenant. He has displayed excellence in the role of fire apparatus operator and senior private.
Wilson was promoted from the rank of captain to deputy chief. He has received two medals of valor during his 21-year career and has proven to be a formidable leader.
Sexton was promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain. He is described as a pulled at HFD and will lead B Shift #2 in his new role.