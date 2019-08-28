Huntington Police Seek Shooting Suspect

Huntington Police have identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred August 23 in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Shawn “Tyler” Cook, 27. Cook is alleged to have used a firearm in an act of violent force during the commission of a robbery at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Police responded to a possible shooting in the 500 block of Bridge Street and found a man who stated he had an injury to his face and was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged.

Cook is a white male and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He is known to travel in a 1996 gray Buick Lesabre Bearing a West Virginia license plate 54M501.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.