Most read
- OPINION... Mark Caserta – Cabell-Huntington Health Department Syringe Exchange program must be audited – now
- Marshall engineering faculty member helps develop state’s first press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge
- Charleston Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegal Distribution of Methadone
- Dept. of Energy Sued by Huntington Attorney for FOIA violations
- OPINION GATOR CHOMPIN ON .... Stewart's Attacked Again by Left Wing Activist
- Death of Vietnam Vet at Clarksburg VA Hospital Labeled Homicide; Nine more Suspicious Deaths
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- Special Call Council Meeting Wednesday to Fill Vacancy
Huntington Police Seek Shooting Suspect
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Shawn “Tyler” Cook, 27. Cook is alleged to have used a firearm in an act of violent force during the commission of a robbery at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Police responded to a possible shooting in the 500 block of Bridge Street and found a man who stated he had an injury to his face and was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged.
Cook is a white male and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He is known to travel in a 1996 gray Buick Lesabre Bearing a West Virginia license plate 54M501.
Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.