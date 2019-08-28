Most read
Police and Fire Pensions Grow; City Current
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 02:33 Updated 32 min ago Edited from a Press Release
As of June 30, the police pension fund had a net worth of $40,327,592, or an 80 percent increase since June 30, 2013.
The fire pension fund had a net worth of $29,953,661 as of June 30, an increase of 121.5 percent during the past six years.
The city remains current in its monthly payments to both pension funds.