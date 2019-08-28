Police and Fire Pensions Grow; City Current

 Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Huntington City Council’s Finance Department reported to City Council this evening that the net worth of the pension funds for the Police Department and Fire Department have increased significantly since 2013.

As of June 30, the police pension fund had a net worth of $40,327,592, or an 80 percent increase since June 30, 2013.

The fire pension fund had a net worth of $29,953,661 as of June 30, an increase of 121.5 percent during the past six years.

The city remains current in its monthly payments to both pension funds.

