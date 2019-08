Hold Overs Dominate Labor Day Weekend

Thus, there are NO "wide" releases, after the month brought 16 wide releases that tried to stand out among summer hold overs, i.e. Lion King, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and Spiderman Far from Home, which returns this weekend with a four to seven minute extended version at select cinemas. Judging from the "Endgame" extension, this could pull a few extra big screen weeks for the Webslinger.

The closest to a wide release is "Don't Let Go," the fourth horror film to come out in August. And, on Sept.5, the It Chapter Two three hour sequel invades cinemas which will crush every genre in its path. Studios will duck into a drain pipe. They are putting nothing new against Pennywise the clown. Next wide releases Sept. 12, Hustlers and Goodfinch. Rambo Last Blood arrives Sept.20.

Three films are receiving a limited release this week --- Bennett's War, Don't Let Go, and Peanut Butter Falcon. Marquee Galleria 14 (Beckley, WV) will open all three films.

Set in mythic pre-historic times, a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins inherits a magic ring from his elderly cousin Bilbo. Wise to the powers that the magic ring holds, the dark Lord Sauron wants it, knowing it will enable him to enslave the people of Middle Earth. In his effort to thwart Sauron, Frodo recruits the fellowship of a wizard, an elf, a dwarf and others on a mission to destroy the ring by casting it into the volcanic fires in the Crack of Doom. However, the ring unleashes its own power as a result of the struggle....

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Drama2 hr. 00 min.Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-ThompsonAlex KendrickAction/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 16 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen MirrenDavid LeitchAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric AndréJon FavreauAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh CooleyAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 13 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon WattsAction/Adventure2 hr. 01 min.Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake NelsonRic Roman WaughHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 35 min.Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowellTyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-OlpiComedy/Drama1 hr. 44 min.Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, Laurence FishburneRichard LinklaterComedy1 hr. 29 min.Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori FrancisLee Eisenberg, Gene StupnitskyHorror1 hr. 29 min.John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin RhamboJohannes RobertsComedy/Drama1 hr. 58 min.Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles ChapmanGurinder ChadhaAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 31 min.Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter DinklageThurop Van Orman, John RiceFamily/Action/Adventure1 hr. 42 min.Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Eva Longoria, Michael PenaJames BobinDrama1 hr. 39 min.Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Dorian Missick, Xosha RoquemoreTom ShadyacHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre OvredalDrama/Comedy1 hr. 49 min.Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Martin DonovanSimon CurtisComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin Tarantino

BENNETT'S WAR

Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) is a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit who survives an IUD explosion in combat overseas, and is medically discharged with a broken back and leg and sent back to the U.S. When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, Cal Bennett (Trace Adkins), is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Marshall Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how, as a motocross racer.

DON'T LET GO

Los Angeles detective Jack Radcliff fields a distressed phone call from his niece Ashley and rushes to the rescue only to find the girl and her parents dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Then, just as the police department declares the killings an open-and-shut case, Jack gets another call from Ashley. With the cell-phone connection acting as a link between the past and the present, Jack urges Ashley to collect clues that will help him to solve her murder and change her fate.









PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak's return, to join them on their journey.

LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS - EXTENDED EDITION

Director Peter Jackson's landmark trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy novels, set in the mythological world of Middle Earth. ("In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom…") A ring, lost for centuries, must be found and destroyed to prevent the dark lord who created it from enslaving the world. Collectively the winners of 17 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (The Return of the King), presented on the big screen with additional footage not seen in the original theatrical versions. ("One ring to rule them all…")

SEPTEMBER 15 & 18





BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE Galleria 14





OVERCOMER (PG)

Daily 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35

HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

THE LION KING (PG)

Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00

ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40

READY OR NOT (R)

Daily: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:50





GOOD BOYS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:30

47 M: UNCAGED (PG13)

Daily: 12:15 2:35 4:50 7:05 9:20

BLINDED BY LIGHT (PG13)

Daily 3:45 9:15

ANGRY BDS 2 (PG)

Daily: 12:05 3:05

DORA & LOST CITY (PG)

Daily: 12:25 3:25 6:25 8:55

SCARY STORIES (PG13)

Daily: 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy1 hr. 33 min.Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John HawkesTyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz









SPIDERMAN FAR (PG13) EXTENDED CUT

Daily 6:30 9:30

Tridelphia Wheeling

MARQUEE Highlands 14





SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - EXTENDED CUT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 13 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon Watts





47 M: UNCAGED (PG13)

Daily: 12:15 2:30 5:00 7:25 9:45

ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40





THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy1 hr. 33 min.Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John HawkesTyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz









ANGRY BIRDS 2 (PG)

Daily: 12:45 3:45

ART OF RACING (PG)

Daily: 1:10 4:10 7:05 9:45

DORA & LOST CITY (PG)

Daily: 12:20 3:20 6:20 8:55

GOOD BOYS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:30

HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

HOLLYWOOD (R)

Daily: 1:20 5:05 9:05

OVERCOMER (PG)

Daily: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35

READY OR NOT (R)

Daily: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:50

SCARY STORIES (PG13)

Daily: 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50

THE LION KING (PG)

Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00









WELCH WV

MARQUEE McDowell 3

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

**12:15

Horror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre OvredalSAT/SUN/MON ONLY

GOOD BOYS (R)

Fri: 3:45 6:45 9:15

Sat: 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:15

Sun/Mon: 12:45 3:45 6:45

Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 7:10





HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Fri: 3:30 6:30 9:35

Sat: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

Sun/Mon: 12:30 3:30 6:30

Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00





SUMMERSVILLE WV

MARQUEE Nicholas Showcase





ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Fri: 3:50 6:50 9:40

Sat: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40

Sun/Mon: 12:50 3:50 6:50

Tue Wed Thu: 4:10 7:00

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

SAT.SUN.MON.

Horror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre Ovredal

HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Fri: 3:30 6:30 9:35

Sat: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

Sun/Mon: 12:30 3:30 6:30

Tue Wed Thu: 3:45 6:50

THE LION KING (PG)

Fri: 3:10 6:10 9:00

Sat: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00

Sun/Mon: 12:10 3:10 6:10

Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 6:45





HUNTINGTON WV



MARQUEE Pullman Square 16

47 M: UNCAGED (PG13)

Daily: 12:15 2:30 5:00 7:25 9:45

ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40

ANGRY BIRDS 2 (PG)

Daily: 12:35 3:55 6:35 9:20

ART OF RACING (PG)

Daily: 1:10 4:10 6:55 9:45

BERNADETTE (PG13)

Daily: 2:55 8:50

BLINDED BY LIGHT (PG13)

Daily: 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:30

BRIAN BANKS (PG13)

Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:55 3:35 6:00 8:45

Sun Wed: 12:55

Thu: 12:55 3:35 8:45

DORA & LOST CITY (PG)

Daily: 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:00

GOOD BOYS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:30

HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

HOLLYWOOD (R)

Daily: 1:40 5:30 9:05

OVERCOMER (PG)

Daily: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35

READY OR NOT (R)

Daily: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:50

SCARY STORIES (PG13)

Daily: 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50

LORD OF THE RINGS

Sun Wed: 3:00 8:00

SPIDERMAN FAR (PG13)

Fri Sat Sun Tue Wed Thu: 6:05 9:35

THE LION KING (PG)

Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00









CHARLESTON WV

MARQUEE Southridge 12





SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - EXTENDED CUT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 13 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon Watts





ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40

ANGRY BIRDS 2 (PG)

Daily: 12:30 3:30

GOOD BOYS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:30

OVERCOMER (PG)

Daily: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35

SCARY STORIES (PG13)

Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50

Thu: 1:30 4:30 9:50

THE LION KING (PG)

Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00





WYTHEVILLE/BLUEFIELD

MARQUEE Wytheville 8

ANGEL HAS FALLEN (R)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:40

ANGRY BirDS 2 (PG)

Daily: 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:15

ART OF RACING (PG)

Daily: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45

GOOD BOYS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:05 9:25

HOBBS & SHAW (PG13)

Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35

READY OR NOT (R)

Daily: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:50

SCARY STORIES (PG13)

Daily: 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50

THE LION KING (PG)

Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:00