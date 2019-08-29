Most read
Marshall galleries kick off Fall 2019 semester with new art exhibits
Also on Aug. 26, “The Smell of Static,” an exhibition of sculpture by artist Mark Earnhart, opened in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. Earnhart has created this work specifically for the Carroll Gallery. He has explored themes related to in-between spaces and the multiplicity of associations one can make with the word static.
“Getting the work from Montana to West Virginia informed his thematic and practical choices,” Platt said, adding that even the crate for the work has been specially designed to be dissembled and put on display.
“Playfully irreverent and beautifully crafted, this exhibition promises the viewer a fun and thought-provoking experience,” Platt said.
“Material Differences” closes Friday, Sept. 20 and “The Smell of Static” closes Friday, Sept. 27. The hours for both galleries are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.