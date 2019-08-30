Students to thank donors for private support

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The 7th annual Thank a Donor Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4 and 5, on the Memorial Student Center plaza on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The event celebrates scholarship recipients and gives students the opportunity to thank the donors who fund their scholarships, according to Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

“Because of the Marshall family and their generous investment in our students, staff and faculty, our sons and daughters are on the rise. Thank a Donor Days provide an opening to not only educate the students as to where their scholarship dollars originated, but also give them the opportunity to reach out in a meaningful way through letters and personal messages,” Area said.

Bella Robinson, an incoming freshman from Winfield, West Virginia, who is double majoring in broadcast journalism and Spanish, said scholarships mean the world to her.

"Scholarships have opened up so many doors and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of getting the chance to experience, such as living on campus and attending the school of my choice," said Robinson. "I would like to give my scholarship donor the most gracious thank you and let them know they've invested in the right girl, as I plan to get the very most out of my education and experience at Marshall University.”

Several activities are planned for students, staff and faculty, including writing thank you cards to the donors, posing for photos and recording video gratitude messages. Prizes such as pens, class year button pins, phone pop sockets, sunglasses and Marshall-themed keyboard dots will be given to participants.

Marco, Marshall’s mascot, is expected to make an appearance at Thank a Donor Days.

For more information on Thank a Donor Days, contact the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at krystle.davis@marshall.edu.