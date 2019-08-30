Marshall to kick off Amicus Curiae lecture series with John Marshall biographer RichaMarshall to kick off Amicus Curiae lecture series with John Marshall biographer Richard Brookhiserrd Brookhiser

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy will kick off the 2019 fall semester with Richard Brookhiser, who will present John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

Brookhiser is the author of John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court, which was published in 2018 to critical acclaim. He will discuss how Chief Justice Marshall made the U.S. Supreme Court — a weak institution at the time ­he became the nation’s fourth Chief Justice in 1801 — the peer of Congress and the presidency by the time of his death in 1835. Brookhiser explores how Marshall worked this transformation by discussing the man, his methods, and one of his great cases — as well his many critics, during his lifetime and after.

“Of course, here at Marshall University, we remain fascinated by and invested in Chief Justice Marshall’s profound contribution to our country,” said Patricia Proctor, director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, which sponsors the Amicus Curiae series. “It is absolutely wonderful that Richard Brookhiser has agreed to participate in the lecture series to give us his insights about the life of the great Chief Justice.”

Brookhiser is a senior editor of the National Review and a columnist for American History. He is also the author of more than a dozen books, including James Madison (2011); Gentleman Revolutionary: Gouverneur Morris, the Rake Who Wrote the Constitution (2003); America’s First Dynasty: The Adamses,1735-1918; Alexander Hamilton: American (1999) and Founding Father: Rediscovering George Washington (1996).

Brookhiser wrote and hosted the Michael Pack films “Rediscovering George Washington,” which aired on PBS in 2002, and “Rediscovering Alexander Hamilton,” which aired on PBS in 2011.John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court (2018) is his most recent book. He is a graduate of Yale University.

There will be a book signing following the lecture.

Coming up, Brett Bruen, former U.S. Ambassador and former White House director of global engagement, 2013-2015, will speak on “Adjusting to a Post-American World” on Thursday, Oct. 3, and the Hon. David J. Barron, judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals, First Circuit, will speak on the topic of his book, Waging War: The Clash Between Presidents and Congress, 1776 to ISIS, on Thursday, Nov.12.

Brookhiser’s lecture is co-sponsored by the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and the John Deaver Drinko Academy, and supported by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council. For further details, visit www.marshall.edu/spc.