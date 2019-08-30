West Virginia novelist gives voice to overlooked women of the Coal Mine Wars

 Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:07 Updated 29 min ago Edited from a Press Release
After being over-saturated by stories of male coal mine heroes, West Virginia author Kimberly Collins is releasing her new novel BLOOD CREEK (Oct 2019, Blue Mingo Press) giving a voice to the often dismissed women of the Appalachian Coal Mine Wars of 1912. 
Drawing from her real family history in her hometown of Matewan, West Virginia (Collins' mother was even one of the first women in the country to work inside the coal mines and was a pioneer for women’s rights!), Collins revisits this stunning real-life uprising from the perspective of the women who fought for more than what they were given.
Kimberly will be hosting a launch event in partnership with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum on October 12 at the UMWA District 17 Union Hall .
In this stunning historical fiction, Ellie Cline arrives in Charleston on the arm of lieutenant John Havers, and becomes the envy and talk of Charleston high society. But she has a troubled past, a hidden lover, and a huge secret — Ellie is a spy. Uniquely positioned to know the battle plans of both sides and straddling two worlds--her sparkling life in Charleston and her family roots deep in the coal dust of Matewan--Ellie must choose between luxury and loyalty, between escape from drab small town poverty and love for her family.      https://www.bluemingopress.com/blood-creek


