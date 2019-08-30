Most read
West Virginia novelist gives voice to overlooked women of the Coal Mine Wars
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:07 Updated 29 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Drawing from her real family history in her hometown of Matewan, West Virginia (Collins' mother was even one of the first women in the country to work inside the coal mines and was a pioneer for women’s rights!), Collins revisits this stunning real-life uprising from the perspective of the women who fought for more than what they were given.
Kimberly will be hosting a launch event in partnership with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum on October 12 at the UMWA District 17 Union Hall .
