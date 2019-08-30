West Virginia novelist gives voice to overlooked women of the Coal Mine Wars

(Oct 2019, Blue Mingo Press) giving a voice to the often dismissed women of the Appalachian Coal Mine Wars of 1912.

real family history in her hometown of Matewan, West Virginia (

Collins ' mother was even one of the first women in the country to work inside the coal mines and was a pioneer for women’s rights

!) ,

Collins revisits this stunning real-life uprising from the perspective of the women who fought for more than what they were given.





Kimberly will be hosting a launch event in partnership with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum on October 12 at the UMWA District 17 Union Hall .





In this stunning historical fiction, Ellie Cline arrives in Charleston on the arm of lieutenant John Havers, and becomes the envy and talk of Charleston high society. But she has a troubled past, a hidden lover, and a huge secret — Ellie is a spy. Uniquely positioned to know the battle plans of both sides and straddling two worlds--her sparkling life in Charleston and her family roots deep in the coal dust of Matewan--Ellie must choose between luxury and loyalty, between escape from drab small town poverty and love for her family.













Drawing from her