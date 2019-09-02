School of Pharmacy welcomes Class of 2023 at White Coat Ceremony

Most read
During the ceremony, students were presented with white coats and recited the Oath of a Pharmacist.
“This is an exciting day for these men and women who are on their way to becoming caring and compassionate pharmacists,” said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy.
The following scholarship recipients were also recognized during the ceremony.
· Sean Doyle - $2,500 Marshall University School of Pharmacy Stephen J. Kopp Academic Excellence Award
· Jordan Musgrove and Sarah Nickel - $2,500 Marshall University School of Pharmacy Don Perdue Award
· Jillian Holgate and Cheyenne Weakley - $2,000 Marshall University School of Pharmacy Scholarship Award
· Zachary McCallister - $1,500 Advantage Toyota Scholarship
· Michael Jeffrey - $1,000 Mary H. and Churchill Hodges Scholarship
· Kailey Spainhower - $1,000 Pioneer in Pharmacy Scholarship
· Tanner Sweeney - $625 Trivillian’s Scholarship
This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. Daniel Buffington, president and founder of Clinical Pharmacology Services, which is an ambulatory care specialty practice in Tampa, Florida. Buffington is also a faculty member at the University of South Florida Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy and has received an award of excellence from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Buffington received his Pharm.D. and M.B.A. from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.