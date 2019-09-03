West Virginia State Historic Preservation Survey and Planning Grants Available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Applications are now being accepted for FY 2020 historic preservation survey and planning grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH). Approximately $90,000 will be awarded from funding appropriated by the United States Congress for preservation efforts through the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.

Grant funds are awarded on a matching basis. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked Oct. 31, 2019.

State or local government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, for-profit organizations or firms, and educational institutions and Certified Local Governments (CLG) are eligible to apply. Eligible projects include architectural and archaeological surveys, preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations, heritage education program relating to preservation activities (i.e. hands-on window or masonry workshops), pre-development activities and comprehensive planning documents projects. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.

A complete grant package, including program descriptions describing funding priorities and selection criteria, is available by contacting Pamela Brooks, SHPO grants coordinator, at (304) 558-0240 ext. 720, or by writing the SHPO, WV Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300 or on our web site athttp://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/Surveyplanning.html

A competitive process is used to determine the recipients. An outside grant panel reviews and makes recommendations to the West Virginia Archives and History Commission. The final decision will be made by the Commission. The projects are selected based on how they best meet the established priorities and criteria stated in the grant application packets. All grant monies must be administered in accordance with federal and state requirements.

The announcement of grantees is planned for March 2020, contingent upon receipt of an allocation by the National Park Service.

