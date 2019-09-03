OPINION ... Mark Caserta: Will “Antifa” target Huntington, WV. next?

“Antifa”, short for “anti-fascist”, is the name of a left-leaning, anti-racist group that monitors and tracks the activities of local neo-Nazis, white supremacists or anyone who would be considered “supportive” of such racist activity.

In the political sense, the term “fascist” has been used in an anti-authoritarian sense to “emphasize the common ideology of governmental suppression of individual freedom. In recent years, liberals have endeared the notion of attaching the word fascist to the “far right” movement with the intent of portraying them as “oppressive, intolerant and racist.”

Up till now, Antifa has maintained a presence mostly on the West Coast, with activities designed to prevent organizations they’ve determined support any form of racist activity from gaining a platform or a foothold.

It’s come to my attention, that potentially as a result of our region’s enduring support of Donald Trump and the liberal media’s incorrect portrayal of the president as being sympathetic to the white supremacist movement, Antifa may be “testing the waters,” if you will, seeking to pursue growth to areas around the nation heavily supporting the Trump administration.

Recently, an Antifa Facebook page emerged from within our own city of Huntington, WV. and has already begun to share its propaganda using our own city newspaper.

The page is called, “Jewell City Antifa.” Huntington, as you may know, was given the nickname “Jewell City” by steamboat captains who passed through delivering lumber and coal to help fuel the growth of the railroad extension to the West.

It gives one pause to read the “about” section of the group’s page, since it is grammatically incorrect. Call me over-analytical, but I could make many assumptions as to the competencies of such an author. You be the judge. It reads:

“keeping the Fash out of HTown since 2019.”

Now, anti-fascist groups have been around for decades. In the postwar period, antifa groups resurged to fight neo-Nazi groups, particularly in Germany. They have, needless to say, evolved in our modern day, political battleground.

Understand, while Antifa operates on a platform of defeating racism, sexism and homophobia, the groups are also, by and large, socially left, anti-capitalist and against what they consider to be “extreme right-wing ideology.”

President Trump and his supporters would most likely fall into this Antifa profile.

Antifa protestors have typically donned an “all black” look, with black work or military boots, pants, ski masks, gloves and jackets. Gas masks, goggles and shields are sometimes added as accessories, but the look is basic black, no doubt, designed to intimidate.

And they don’t appear to be afraid of violence.

On June 29, violent riots between alt-right groups and Antifa broke out in Portland, Oregon, leaving several people with severe injuries. Portland has since become a hotbed for violent, left-wing groups per multiple reports.

In late August, a crowd of thousands cascaded down Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Berkeley, California, where Trump supporters were gathering under the mission to say “no to Marxism in America.” Reportedly, the march was led by about 100 people dressed in black.

Recently, President Trump reacted to the antics of Antifa.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,’” Trump tweeted. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

Given the Huntington’s mayor’s inclusion policy of “open to all”, does Antifa fall under that category? Will he properly do his job?

I submit, this is simply part and parcel of this administration’s failing policies which have contributed to the city of Huntington becoming one of the most dangerous cities in the nation, per capita. Not only do we have transients from multiple zip codes coming to our city for drug rehab, free syringes and the benevolence of liberal Democrats seeking re-election, we now face the potential fostering of a group whose intent could easily be described as threatening to the citizens of Huntington.

Folks, I’m not trying to be an alarmist, but you must take note of what’s coming to fruition in what truly once was the “Jewell City.” Given the status of our infrastructure and the disengagement of our liberal, Democrat leaders, what else could our city possibly endure?

It’s time to stand firm, Huntington. We know the madness isn’t going to end with the current mayor and his administration. It’s up to the citizens of Huntington.

This liberal onslaught ends now.