"It Chapter Two" Anticipated to Deliver Extraordinary Frights

An early review (Empire) warns: "Everything conspires to creep you out. Nothing is spared with the set design, especially as things get weird: you can taste the dankness. It is unforgivingly tense, giving you both shivers and jumps. It is spooky on a gut level."

It Chapter Two will be the only new film this weekend. It starts quaking Thursday evening at most cinemas. Depending on locations, multi-cinemas will likely have the adaptation of horror wizard King showing in multiple auditoriums.





LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Marquee Galleria 14 continues its limited engagements of DON'T LET GO (as of Friday 9:15 daily) and BENNETT'S WAR (as of Friday 11:55 am only).

Peanut Butter Falcon arrives at Pullman Square 16 on Friday .

PEANUT BUTTER FALCON :

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak's return, to join them on their journey.

UPCOMING

STARTS SEPT 13

Goldfinch: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Or from a female Cosmo perspective, "Hustlers is like waiting for The Avengers if you’re not a nerd. What’s not to love? Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer star in a movie about grifter strippers who steal from rich men."

STARTS SEPT 20

AD ASTRA: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

DOWNTOWN ABBEY: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

STARTS SEPT 27

Abominable





STARTS OCTOBER 4

JOKER: As a hint on what to anticipate, one early review beams, "Bold, devastating and utterly beautiful, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have not just reimagined one of the most iconic villains in cinema history, but reimagined the comic book movie itself."





STARTS OCTOBER 11

ADAMS FAMILY: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.





GEMINI MAN: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.













FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY/WEDNESDAY ONLY

SEPTEMBER 8 & 11

LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS - EXTENDED EDITION

Director Peter Jackson’s landmark trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels, set in the mythological world of Middle Earth. (“In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom…”) A ring, lost for centuries, must be found and destroyed to prevent the dark lord who created it from enslaving the world. Collectively the winners of 17 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (The Return of the King), presented on the big screen with additional footage not seen in the original theatrical versions. (“One ring to rule them all…”)

Rated PG13

SEPTEMBER 15 & 18

Return of the King

Sept. 22 & 25

Classic detective story from famed mystery writer Dashiell Hammett. Humphrey Bogart, in his star-making role as private eye Sam Spade, is hired by a mysterious woman (Mary Astor) to find her missing sister. The plot thickens with the emergence of unsavory characters dying to get their hands on a priceless statuette of a Falcon. (“The stuff that dreams are made of...”)

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 330 & 7:00 pm