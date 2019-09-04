Most read
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- IT 2 will revive the chills and shivers since Pennywise last struck
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall's Women's Basketball Topples Big M
- School of Pharmacy welcomes Class of 2023 at White Coat Ceremony
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- OPINION ... Mark Caserta: Will “Antifa” target Huntington, WV. next?
- MCGILL: Everyone contributes as Herd routs VMI in opener
- MU physical therapy professor invents therapeutic device to improve patient outcomes
"It Chapter Two" Anticipated to Deliver Extraordinary Frights
It Chapter Two will be the only new film this weekend. It starts quaking Thursday evening at most cinemas. Depending on locations, multi-cinemas will likely have the adaptation of horror wizard King showing in multiple auditoriums.
LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS
Marquee Galleria 14 continues its limited engagements of DON'T LET GO (as of Friday 9:15 daily) and BENNETT'S WAR (as of Friday 11:55 am only).
Peanut Butter Falcon arrives at Pullman Square 16 on Friday .
PEANUT BUTTER FALCON :
A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak's return, to join them on their journey.
UPCOMING
STARTS SEPT 13
Goldfinch: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Hustlers: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Or from a female Cosmo perspective, "Hustlers is like waiting for The Avengers if you’re not a nerd. What’s not to love? Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer star in a movie about grifter strippers who steal from rich men."
STARTS SEPT 20
AD ASTRA: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.
DOWNTOWN ABBEY: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
RAMBO LAST BLOOD: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
STARTS SEPT 27
STARTS OCTOBER 4
JOKER: As a hint on what to anticipate, one early review beams, "Bold, devastating and utterly beautiful, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have not just reimagined one of the most iconic villains in cinema history, but reimagined the comic book movie itself."
STARTS OCTOBER 11
ADAMS FAMILY: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.
GEMINI MAN: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY/WEDNESDAY ONLY
SEPTEMBER 8 & 11
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS - EXTENDED EDITION (2002)
Director Peter Jackson’s landmark trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels, set in the mythological world of Middle Earth. (“In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom…”) A ring, lost for centuries, must be found and destroyed to prevent the dark lord who created it from enslaving the world. Collectively the winners of 17 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (The Return of the King), presented on the big screen with additional footage not seen in the original theatrical versions. (“One ring to rule them all…”)
Rated PG13
SEPTEMBER 15 & 18
Return of the King
Director Peter Jackson’s landmark trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels, set in the mythological world of Middle Earth. (“In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom…”) A ring, lost for centuries, must be found and destroyed to prevent the dark lord who created it from enslaving the world. Collectively the winners of 17 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (The Return of the King), presented on the big screen with additional footage not seen in the original theatrical versions. (“One ring to rule them all…”)
Rated PG13
Sept. 22 & 25
Classic detective story from famed mystery writer Dashiell Hammett. Humphrey Bogart, in his star-making role as private eye Sam Spade, is hired by a mysterious woman (Mary Astor) to find her missing sister. The plot thickens with the emergence of unsavory characters dying to get their hands on a priceless statuette of a Falcon. (“The stuff that dreams are made of...”)
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 330 & 7:00 pm