Marshall music faculty to perform Duo Recital Sept. 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University faculty members Dr. Alexander Lee, tenor, and Dr. Henning Vauth, piano, will present art songs by composers from around the world, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, France and Russia.

Their performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Smith Recital Hall.

The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.