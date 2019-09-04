Most read
Marshall music faculty to perform Duo Recital Sept. 13
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 - 22:45 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Their performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Smith Recital Hall.
The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.