Marshall University Choral Union seeks members

 Wednesday, September 4, 2019 - 22:54 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Deborah Bradley, director of the Marshall University Choral Union, is inviting all interested choral musicians to sing in Choral Union this semester, which has rehearsals at 7 p.m. Mondays in Room 150 of Smith Music Hall. The second rehearsal will be Sept. 9.

 

There is no audition requirement, but prior experience is expected. This semester’s repertoire will include holiday music for voices, instruments and organ.

 

Members of the Marshall and Tri-State community are invited to join. Singers do not have to be enrolled in Marshall University to participate, but do need to purchase music, which will be for sale at the rehearsals.

 

For more information, contact Bradley by e-mail at bradley34@marshall.edu.

