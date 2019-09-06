Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, September 12

Huntington’s arts scene comes alive on Thursday, September 12th at Arts Night Out at Heritage Station. The evening will kick off with a drum circle led by First Congregational United Church of Christ and end with the raucous and raunchy comedians of Huntington Comedy. In between you can learn about the art of writing about weaponry with Michael Connick, enjoy three visual arts exhibitions, carve a spooky ceramic tile at Full Circle Gifts and Goods, watch a documentary about a local farming family, all while exploring all that Heritage Station has to offer.





Arts Night Out is proud to present the documentary film Farmsteaders on September 12th at 8 pm at the Visitors Center

at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. Director Shaena Mallett's film follows the Nolan family and their

Gallipolis dairy farm, Laurel Valley Creamery. Members of the Nolan family will be on hand and will serve up some

delicious dishes created using their signature cheeses. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning

independent nonfiction film series on PBS. (www.pbs.org/pov) This screening is free and open to the public.





Farmsteaders points an honest and tender lens at the beauty and hardship of everyday life, as the Nolans work to

balance their fears and hopes with so much at stake. For the Nolans only three things remain certain: family is

everything, nothing ever stays the same, and the land holds it all together.” (from Farmsteaders.com).





Artists Laura Moul and Kelsi Boyd will open solo visual arts exhibitions at Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar and The Red

Caboose respectively. Laura’s exhibition showcases her extensive travels throughout Europe while Kelsi’s work casts a

spotlight on the beauty of her hometown Point Pleasant. PAX Cafe will host an exhibition by Michelle's Geekery, a family

of collaborative artists.





Elinore Taylor was a rebel with many causes. Aside from teaching, fighting for human, civil, and environmental rights,

she was a playwright. Elinore’s niece, Carter Taylor Seaton, has published five of her plays, all of which deal with politics,

or power, or the misuse of both. Speak to Carter and get a sneak peek of the new book inside the Visitors Center.

Taps at Heritage will host Huntington Comedy on their deck. Nate Cesco is headlining this flight of Huntington comedy

along with host Alex Runyon, guest performer Hilary Brewster, and featured performer Ryan Clagg.

As always, The Haute Wick Social will host an adoptable canine friend from Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter for the

evening. Last month's dog, Buttermilk (now Luna), found her forever home that evening and we hope to duplicate that

magic. In addition, Haute Wick will host Mad Happy Juicery out of Wheelersburg. They will be sharing their juicing

knowledge and offering juices for sale.





Arts Night Out is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the

second Thursday of every month. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for

more information. You may also contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling

at sgredling@gmail.com