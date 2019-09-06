Most read
- OPINION ... Mark Caserta: Will “Antifa” target Huntington, WV. next?
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Six Counts of Illegally Accessing Veterans' Medical Records
- Marshall’s Digital Forensics program recognized at leading cybersecurity conference
- Huntington High Advances in Playoffs
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, September 12
Arts Night Out is proud to present the documentary film Farmsteaders on September 12th at 8 pm at the Visitors Center
at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. Director Shaena Mallett's film follows the Nolan family and their
Gallipolis dairy farm, Laurel Valley Creamery. Members of the Nolan family will be on hand and will serve up some
delicious dishes created using their signature cheeses. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning
independent nonfiction film series on PBS. (www.pbs.org/pov) This screening is free and open to the public.
Farmsteaders points an honest and tender lens at the beauty and hardship of everyday life, as the Nolans work to
balance their fears and hopes with so much at stake. For the Nolans only three things remain certain: family is
everything, nothing ever stays the same, and the land holds it all together.” (from Farmsteaders.com).
Artists Laura Moul and Kelsi Boyd will open solo visual arts exhibitions at Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar and The Red
Caboose respectively. Laura’s exhibition showcases her extensive travels throughout Europe while Kelsi’s work casts a
spotlight on the beauty of her hometown Point Pleasant. PAX Cafe will host an exhibition by Michelle's Geekery, a family
of collaborative artists.
Elinore Taylor was a rebel with many causes. Aside from teaching, fighting for human, civil, and environmental rights,
she was a playwright. Elinore’s niece, Carter Taylor Seaton, has published five of her plays, all of which deal with politics,
or power, or the misuse of both. Speak to Carter and get a sneak peek of the new book inside the Visitors Center.
Taps at Heritage will host Huntington Comedy on their deck. Nate Cesco is headlining this flight of Huntington comedy
along with host Alex Runyon, guest performer Hilary Brewster, and featured performer Ryan Clagg.
As always, The Haute Wick Social will host an adoptable canine friend from Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter for the
evening. Last month's dog, Buttermilk (now Luna), found her forever home that evening and we hope to duplicate that
magic. In addition, Haute Wick will host Mad Happy Juicery out of Wheelersburg. They will be sharing their juicing
knowledge and offering juices for sale.
Arts Night Out is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the
second Thursday of every month. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for
more information. You may also contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling
at sgredling@gmail.com