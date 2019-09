Huntington Council Meets Monday

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City. A work session is scheduled for 6:45 pm.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-26 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL REPEALING SECTION 202.10 OF THE CODIFIED REVISED CODE REGARDING A RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT FOR CITY EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE COMPLIANCE WITH THE NOVEMBER 6, 2012 REPEAL OF THE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-27 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR LIMITED RIGHT OF WAY FOR ELECTRONIC POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES, LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-28 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH TRENT SANSOM FOR THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON NINTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5) WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-63 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2020 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-68 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENACT A FOURTEEN (14) DAY WORK PERIOD FOR ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO ARE BEING ASSIGNED TO WORK TWELVE (12) HOUR SHIFTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-69 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) NEW FIRE ENGINE (pending committee approval)

Sponsored by: to be assigned at committee meeting

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-72 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 COAL SEVERANCE FUND BUDGET (pending committee approval)

Sponsored by: to be assigned at committee meeting

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-73 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 GENERAL FUND BUDGET (pending committee approval)

Sponsored by: to be assigned at committee meeting

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment