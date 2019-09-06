Marshall’s Psy.D. program reaccredited by the American Psychological Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) program at Marshall University has been reaccredited, and this time has been awarded 10 years of accreditation by the American Psychological Association, the maximum amount of time that any program can be awarded.

The Psy.D. program is housed within the Department of Psychology at Marshall University and has been continually accredited by the American Psychological Association since 2006.

“I know we produce strong, competent and compassionate psychologists. The students, alumni, faculty, supervisors, and staff work hard to ensure that the program is of high quality,” said Dr. Keith Beard, director of Marshall’s Psy.D. program. “It is nice to have an outside accrediting body review our program and recognize it for the good work that we do and the quality of graduates we produce.”

There are currently over 50 students actively enrolled in the program, which includes an emphasis on understanding the needs of rural and underserved populations. Students receive training in psychological services both on and off campus, with one of those placements being in a rural or underserved area.

Over 115 students have graduated with their doctorates in psychology from Marshall University and are currently serving mental health needs all around the world, with the largest portion of graduates continuing to serve the citizens of West Virginia.

The American Psychological Association will return in 2028 for the next accreditation review.