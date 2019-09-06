Most read
- OPINION ... Mark Caserta: Will “Antifa” target Huntington, WV. next?
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Six Counts of Illegally Accessing Veterans' Medical Records
- Marshall’s Digital Forensics program recognized at leading cybersecurity conference
- Huntington High Advances in Playoffs
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Hearth & Home Publishes Marietta Firm's Designs
The published project was a whole home renovation on the Florida Intracoastal Waterway. The exterior spaces were extensive, and included a kitchen, entertaining, dining, pool and spa areas. The finished home now features an open floorplan, with same level floor elevations and stacked glass walls between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The effect is a seamless, unified flow in indoor-outdoor living that expands the living space of the new home. The magazine publication can be seen at https://issuu.com/hearth-and-home/docs/excellence_2019. To see the project in its entirety, visit the Portfolio section of www.copperleafinteriors.com .
Having celebrated its 23rd anniversary this year, Copper Leaf Interiors is an established design and project management firm that handles commercial and residential projects, including new construction, remodeling and historic preservations. They also offer an array of furnishings, accessories and lighting. The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com showcases the company’s considerable portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Houzz.