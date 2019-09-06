Hearth & Home Publishes Marietta Firm's Designs

 Friday, September 6, 2019 - 04:56 Updated 4 hours ago
Marietta design firm, Copper Leaf Interiors,  announces the latest publication of its work in Hearth & Home magazine. This international publication focuses on the hearth, barbecue and patio industries, and each August, dedicates the issue to Outdoor Room Design. A popular issue, this year Hearth & Home introduced the Excellence in Outdoor Room Design competition, of which Copper Leaf Interiors was a finalist, thereby earning the publication of their work.

The published project was a whole home renovation on the Florida Intracoastal Waterway. The exterior spaces were extensive, and included a kitchen, entertaining, dining, pool and spa areas. The finished home now features an open floorplan, with same level floor elevations and stacked glass walls between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The effect is a seamless, unified flow in indoor-outdoor living that expands the living space of the new home. The magazine publication can be seen at https://issuu.com/hearth-and-home/docs/excellence_2019. To see the project in its entirety, visit the Portfolio section of www.copperleafinteriors.com .

Having celebrated its 23rd anniversary this year, Copper Leaf Interiors is an established design and project management firm that handles commercial and residential projects, including new construction, remodeling and historic preservations. They also offer an array of furnishings, accessories and lighting. The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com showcases the company’s considerable portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Houzz.

